IPOB Declares May 18, 26 Sit-At-Home As Kanu Goes On Trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), weekend, declared May 18 and 26 as sit-at-home, being the days its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would appear in court.

The group had earlier cancelled its Monday sit-at-home across South-East states hitherto declared to press for the release of Kanu who is facing trial on jumping bail, treason and running a proscribed group. Instead, the order would only be observed on days Kanu would be arraigned in court.

Mondays are however still being observed as sit-at-home in most South-East states following crime-related occurrences on Mondays. IPOB denied responsibilities of those crimes.

The scheduled sit-at-home on May 18 and 26 was contained in a release by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka. Mr Powerful also debunked earlier orders, through a voice message, that declared the entire next week as sit-at-home.

According to him, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to a purported voice note ordering Biafrans and residents of Biafraland to sit at home on a date other than May 18th.

“This is the handiwork of Nigeria-paid agents and should be totally ignored. IPOB is not a faceless movement and does not announce its activities through voice messages.

“Biafrans must be very much at alert because the Nigerian government working through its security agencies, the DSS and the BBC, are trying so hard to create confusion in our land in attempt to set Biafrans against themselves and scuttle our struggle for liberation.

“But we assure them that Biafrans know their plans and will not fall for their evil agenda. Like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said, if you did not hear it on radio Biafra, then it is not from IPOB.

“IPOB announces its activities and events only through official channels which are (i)Radio Biafra (ii) press statements from Emma Powerful (office of IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary) and (iii) memos from the Office of IPOB Head of Directorate.

“To this end, therefore, the only sit-at-home order emenating and announced by IPOB leadership are the 18th and 26th of May, 2022 being the dates our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will appear in court.

“The IPOB leadership is very strategic in its actions and directives to the Biafran people knowing fully well that our enemies are desperate to scuttle this heaven ordained freedom movement.”

He told those behind the voice messages to desist from such.

Mr Powerful said, “Those behind the purported voice note should inform their pay masters to stop dissipating their energy and resources on a hopeless attempt to stop the collective will and decision of the Indigenous People of Biafra worldwide to pursue our Self Determination Right.

“Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the world and especially in Biarraland should therefore pay no heed to faceless DSS agents and impostors recruited to serve the interest of Fulani Caliphate.”