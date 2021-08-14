IPOB Suspends Mondays’ Sit-At-Home Order

The Directorate of States, the highest decision making body of the Indigenous People of Biafra, weekend, suspended the sit-at-home order declared to be observed every Monday in all southeast states.

The order began August 9, and grounded economic activities in the affected states.

The order was to compel the federal government to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Directorate of State Security unconditionally. Kanu is being tried for jumping bail and running a proscribed group–IPOB.

The new order was contained in a broadcast Friday night by the head of the Directorate of States, Chika Edoziem.

Edoziem said the sit-at-home would henceforth be observed on days Mazi Kanu would appear in court.

According to him, “I wish to announce that as directed by the highest command of this noble movement, our Monday ghost town or sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended for now.

“The weekly sit-at-home stands suspended, which means in the coming Mondays, there will be no ghost town in Biafraland.

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date when our leader, Onye Ndu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will be appearing in court.”

The decision has been commended by some residents of Enugu. Emeka Despond said, “It is a welcome development, otherwise economic activities would be grounded in our region, which is not a solution to our problem.”

Monica Edeoga said, “This is good. We can’t afford to be inactive every Monday because such would create more poverty in the land.”