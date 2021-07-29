IPOB Threatens To Lock Down South East If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday, gave the federal government eleven days to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Mazi Chika Edoziem, the head of the Directorate of State of IPOB, said failure to release Mazi Kanu on or before August 9, 2021, the Southeast region of the country would be shut down by Kanu’s faithful.

The statement read, “The global community knows that self-determination is not a crime. The Nigerian government equally knows that self-determination does not constitute any known offence stipulated in their constitution. Therefore it does not have any case against the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“In recognition of the above fact and truth, the Directorate of State of IPOB demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on or before the 8th day of August 2021, failing which we shall commence a weekly lockdown of Biafra land, starting from 9th August, 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally.

“This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure that our leader is released hale and hearty.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Kanu’s case at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was adjourned to October after the federal government failed to produce him in court on Monday.

He was abducted in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria for allegedly jumping bail in 2017, among other charges.