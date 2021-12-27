IPOB To Broadcast 2022 Line Of Actions On Jan 1

The head of the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Chika Edoziem, will address IPOB members on the group’s 2022 line of actions on Jan 1, 2022.

The address will be anchored via Radio Biafra from 7pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022, our correspondent gathered.

Emma Powerful, head of media of IPOB, in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER, said Edoziem would speak on issues pertaining to the struggles for the sovereign Biafra nation.

According to the statement, “Edoziem will highlight the achievements IPOB has recorded this year, and hint on the roadmaps to our liberation. He will also address some pertinent issues pertaining to our struggles for independence.

“IPOB has gone beyond human destruction, and it will remain so till Biafra freedom is fully achieved.

“Anybody can say whatever they like, IPOB remains unshakable. There is no retreat until Biafra sovereignty is fully restored.

“The broadcast will be simultaneously relayed live through our many channels, including IPOB community radio, radio Biafra FM, Facebook, satellite and others.”

Powerful urged IPOB faithful to hook on to the broadcast.

He said, “We also wish to inform Biafrans that Mazi Chinasa Nworu, and his crew will also be on radio Biafra for questions and answer on 30th of December.

“Call in during the live programme for your questions on anything bordering on our independence struggle.”