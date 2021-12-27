Head Of PDP’s Campaign In Nov 6 Anambra Guber Quits, Seeks ‘More Determined Party’

Dr Alex Obiogbolu, director general (DG) of the Valentine Ozigbo Governorship Campaign Organisation in the November 6th and 9th 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election, has ditched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obiogbolu resigned through a letter addressed to the acting chairman, PDP, Ward 6, Inland Town, Onitsha North local government area.

Obiogbolu regretted in the letter that his efforts in rebuilding the PDP in the state were being thwarted by some moles

He claimed in his resignation letter that, “It is unfortunate that we cannot count on them (the moles) to treat us with honesty and commit to follow the rules.

“However, we can choose to walk away and associate with other positive minds or remain enslaved to their selfish whims.

“The campaigns and election have come and gone, yet we are left with vast experiences.

“Consequently, I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“In the next few weeks, I pray to have determined a more purposeful political party to associate with and with the grace of God continue to contribute my quota to state and nation building.”