Ireti Kingibe Begins House To House Campaign For FCT Senate Seat

The Labour Party senatorial candidate in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Ireti Kingibe, has begun a house -to- house campaign for the actualisation of her ambition.

The candidate who said this is the perfect time to unseat the ruling party in the FCT since 1999 took her campaign to Utako, Gwarimpa, Map Global and adjoining communities on Sunday, where she spoke directly to the people.

The PDP has controlled the Senate in the FCT since 1999 with its 2023 candidate, Philip Aduda occupying the seat since 2011.

But with lamentations across various communities visited on Sunday during her house to house campaign, Kingibe assured the people that key missing amenities such as pipe borne water, access roads, health centers, basic schools and housing would be provided in conjunction with the federal government if she’s voted into the Senate.

Speaking with the Fulani community at Map Global, she said, “The kind of houses I am seeing in these communities should not be found in the FCT. We can engender a policy in conjunction with the federal government to provide shelter for all.

“Imagine places without water where people resort to drinking rain water and sharing stream water with animals.

“I’m happy I am seeing these first hand, so we would address all these and many others.

“Every resident in the FCT deserves a good living condition. But over the years, our representative has failed us, now is the time to change this.

“If you give me your votes, be rest assured you will see a change in your living condition. We can do it.”

Interfacing with the Gbagi community at the Kuchinedna village near Life Camp, she lamented about the lack of infrastructure in the entire community, which she said has been cut off from the rest of the FCT.

While paying homage to the Chief of the village, George Gozhewo, she promised to ensure harmony among the various communities even as she said the needs of the community would be addressed.

She also engaged the people at the Kafe District near Gwarimpa.

The head of community at Map Global, where people live mostly in thatched houses and tents, Abdullahi Ibrahim promised to rally all the eligible voters to cast their votes for the Labour Party for the Senate and other positions up for election.

Ibrahim, who lamented that they had over the years voted in one party into the Senate but no promise has been fulfilled said, “Things must change. We are ready, we are determined to vote you in to represent us.

“If you do well, we will keep you there. I hope you won’t fail. Our people are tired. Our people are afraid of their lives.”

Gozhewo on his part said “Before you arrived, we had decided that we would vote for the Labour Party across the board. We are for Labour, I can assure you.

“You can see the rousing welcome the people gave you. See how happy they are.

“But when you get there, don’t fail us. Our people are for you 100%.

“Take our message, when you get there tell them our problems.

“We are the original Gbagi people. We have lived here for many years. You know our problems. We count on you to solve them,” he said.