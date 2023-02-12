BBTitans: ‘I Didn’t Expect This’ – Mmeli Says After Eviction Alongside Jenni O

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Titans housemates Jenne Li (Jenni O and Mmeli) have been evicted from the show on Sunday night.

The pair were evicted after the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka gave one-minute silence for South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend who were shot dead on Friday at Florida Road, Durban, South Africa.

Mmeli and Jenni O’s eviction was announced by the co-host, Lawrence Maleka, during the live show on Sunday.

Following his removal, Mmeli, who was surprised by his eviction, said “I didn’t expect this.”

Last week, after the nomination show on Monday 6 February, the heads of Royal House (Ebubu and Tsatsii) saved Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) and were replaced by Juvone (Justice and Yvonne)

The seven pairs of housemates nominated for eviction this week are Jenne Li (Jenni O and Mmeli), Juiovla (Juicy J and Olivia), Juvone (Justice and Yvonne), Kaniva (Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jrn), Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle), Thabana (Nana and Thabang) and Yelisa (Nelisa and Yemi Cregx) were nominated for eviction this week.