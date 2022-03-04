Buhari Signs Off Zoning Formula For APC AS South-South Gets National Secretary Instead of South-West

After reportedly telling the governors and other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress of his preferred choice for the party’s National Chairman and Deputy Chairman (South), President Muhammadu Buhari, has signed off the zoning arrangements for all elective positions of the party in the forthcoming National Convention.

The APC has slated 26 March for the convention where all the offices of the National Executive Committee of the party will be filled.

The 20 offices that make up the party’s National Working Committee would also be filled.

It is the positions of the NWC that aspirants are jostling for in view of the important role the committee plays in the party.

The three most important positions which the president has particularly signed off are the post of the National Chairman, for which he had reportedly annointed former Nasarawa State Governor and Senator, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, thus making him the sole candidate; National Secretary with the acting secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedehe to be made substantive and National Organising Secretary zoned to the North East.

The major positions would be by consensus, a strategy the president had also signed off to see through those he has anointed.

The president had reportedly told the governors at a meeting boycotted by key governors before jetting out to UK that his preferred choice was Adamu and Mr Ken Nnamani, former senate president, for Deputy Chairman South, respectively.

The zoning formular which has been the knotty drawback threatening to tear the party apart as seen by THE WHISTLER showed that the highest position allocated to a major zonal member of the APC, the South-West, is the post of the National Publicity Secretary.

Initial lobby was that former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, would be endorsed and elected through a consensus to be the party’s National Publicity Secretary but that did not see the light of day following his multiple indictments by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and prosecution in court for graft and fraud.

He is also a member of the publicity committee thus being ruled out of any elective position.

It was gathered that apart from the few positions which Buhari has signed off, other positions would be contested for by aspirants from the zones the positions have been zoned to.

Below is the zoning formal signed off by the president.

NORTH-CENTRAL

 National Chairman

 Deputy National Secretary

 National Vice-Chairman

 Deputy National Publicity Secretary

 Deputy National Legal Adviser

 Zonal Secretary

 Zonal Youth Leader

 Zonal Women Leader

 Zonal Organising Secretary

 Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader

SOUTH-SOUTH

 National Secretary

 National Women Leader

 National Vice-Chairman

 Deputy National Welfare

 Deputy National Treasurer

 Zonal Secretary

 Zonal Youth Leader

 Zonal Women Leader

 Zonal Organising Secretary

 Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader

SOUTH-WEST

 National Publicity Secretary

 National Treasurer

 National Welfare Secretary

 National Vice-Chairman

 Deputy National Organising Secretary

 Zonal Secretary

 Zonal Youth Leader

 Zonal Women Leader

 Zonal Organising Secretary

 Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader

SOUTH-EAST

 Deputy National Chairman (south)

 National Youth Leader

 National Vice-Chairman

 Deputy National Auditor

 Zonal Secretary

 Zonal Youth Leader

 Zonal Women Leader

 Zonal Organising Secretary

 Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader

NORTH-WEST

 Deputy National Chairman (north)

 National Legal Adviser

 National Financial Secretary

 National Vice-Chairman

 Deputy National Youth Leader

 Zonal Secretary

 Zonal Youth Leader

 Zonal Women Leader

 Zonal Organising Secretary

 Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader

NORTH-EAST

 National Organising Secretary

 National Auditor

 National Vice-Chairman

 Deputy National Women Leader

 Deputy National Financial Secretary

 Zonal Secretary

 Zonal Youth Leader

 Zonal Women Leader

 Zonal Organising Secretary

 Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader