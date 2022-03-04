Buhari Signs Off Zoning Formula For APC AS South-South Gets National Secretary Instead of South-West
After reportedly telling the governors and other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress of his preferred choice for the party’s National Chairman and Deputy Chairman (South), President Muhammadu Buhari, has signed off the zoning arrangements for all elective positions of the party in the forthcoming National Convention.
The APC has slated 26 March for the convention where all the offices of the National Executive Committee of the party will be filled.
The 20 offices that make up the party’s National Working Committee would also be filled.
It is the positions of the NWC that aspirants are jostling for in view of the important role the committee plays in the party.
The three most important positions which the president has particularly signed off are the post of the National Chairman, for which he had reportedly annointed former Nasarawa State Governor and Senator, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, thus making him the sole candidate; National Secretary with the acting secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedehe to be made substantive and National Organising Secretary zoned to the North East.
The major positions would be by consensus, a strategy the president had also signed off to see through those he has anointed.
The president had reportedly told the governors at a meeting boycotted by key governors before jetting out to UK that his preferred choice was Adamu and Mr Ken Nnamani, former senate president, for Deputy Chairman South, respectively.
The zoning formular which has been the knotty drawback threatening to tear the party apart as seen by THE WHISTLER showed that the highest position allocated to a major zonal member of the APC, the South-West, is the post of the National Publicity Secretary.
Initial lobby was that former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, would be endorsed and elected through a consensus to be the party’s National Publicity Secretary but that did not see the light of day following his multiple indictments by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and prosecution in court for graft and fraud.
He is also a member of the publicity committee thus being ruled out of any elective position.
It was gathered that apart from the few positions which Buhari has signed off, other positions would be contested for by aspirants from the zones the positions have been zoned to.
Below is the zoning formal signed off by the president.
NORTH-CENTRAL
National Chairman
Deputy National Secretary
National Vice-Chairman
Deputy National Publicity Secretary
Deputy National Legal Adviser
Zonal Secretary
Zonal Youth Leader
Zonal Women Leader
Zonal Organising Secretary
Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader
SOUTH-SOUTH
National Secretary
National Women Leader
National Vice-Chairman
Deputy National Welfare
Deputy National Treasurer
Zonal Secretary
Zonal Youth Leader
Zonal Women Leader
Zonal Organising Secretary
Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader
SOUTH-WEST
National Publicity Secretary
National Treasurer
National Welfare Secretary
National Vice-Chairman
Deputy National Organising Secretary
Zonal Secretary
Zonal Youth Leader
Zonal Women Leader
Zonal Organising Secretary
Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader
SOUTH-EAST
Deputy National Chairman (south)
National Youth Leader
National Vice-Chairman
Deputy National Auditor
Zonal Secretary
Zonal Youth Leader
Zonal Women Leader
Zonal Organising Secretary
Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader
NORTH-WEST
Deputy National Chairman (north)
National Legal Adviser
National Financial Secretary
National Vice-Chairman
Deputy National Youth Leader
Zonal Secretary
Zonal Youth Leader
Zonal Women Leader
Zonal Organising Secretary
Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader
NORTH-EAST
National Organising Secretary
National Auditor
National Vice-Chairman
Deputy National Women Leader
Deputy National Financial Secretary
Zonal Secretary
Zonal Youth Leader
Zonal Women Leader
Zonal Organising Secretary
Zonal Persons with Disability (PWD) leader