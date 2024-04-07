Israel Pulls Troop Out Of Gaza Six Months Into Hamas War

Six months into the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli military says it has withdrawn its ground troops from southern Gaza, including the city of Khan Yunis.

However, the military in a statement on Sunday, said a significant force of its troops will continue to operate in the rest of the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, there was no use of the military’s presence in southern Gaza, but an Israeli brigade typically made up of a few thousand soldiers, would besiege the Gaza Strip.

“The 98th commando division has concluded its mission in Khan Yunis,” the army said in a statement to AFP. “The division left the Gaza Strip to recuperate and prepare for future operations.

“A significant force led by the 162nd division and the Nahal brigade continues to operate in the Gaza Strip and will preserve the IDF’s freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence-based operations,” the statement said.

Citing the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, displaced Palestinians from Khan Yunis may now be able to return to their homes after sheltering in the far southern city of Rafah.

Khan Yunis has been the scene of fierce fighting for months, with relentless bombardment reducing swathes of the city to rubble.

Recall that on October 7, 2023, the war in Gaza was sparked by the Hamas attack and resulted in the deaths of 1,170 Israelis and foreigners, most of them civilians.