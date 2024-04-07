IPOB: DSS Taking Secret Photos Of Kanu, Lawyer – Ejimakor

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, says his client will not get fair hearing in the court with the manner the Department of State Services restricts and monitors Kanu’s consultations with his lawyers.

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. He is charged with treason, jumping bail and running a proscribed group.

Barrister Ejimakor stated this in a video he forwarded to THE WHISTLER in Awka on Sunday.

He said, “We have concerns about the privacy of our conversations with him. There was a day I was consulting with him with another colleague of mine. The security operatives secretly photographed us.

“We said wow! So they took secret photographs of us. If you go to his room, you will not see any camera or equipment. We whisper because somebody must pull him out to say something.”

He said such condition would not guarantee a fair hear to Kanu. According to him, “How can there be fair hearing under such condition? It is not possible. The confidence of fair hearing under this condition is zero. This circumstance encourages profound intolerance with his access to counsel? Fair hearing isn’t possible.”

Ejimakor further tweeted, “A defendant can never have a #FairTrial if there is no equality of arms between him and the prosecutor. The truth is that this equality of arms will never happen whilst #MNK is detained at the DSS.”