After 68 Days Of Driving, Nigerian Lady Arrives Lagos From London

About 68 days after embarking on a solo road trip from London to Lagos in a Peugeot 107, 28-year-old Nigerian Lady Pelumi Nubi has arrived Lagos.

The travel content creator, who was involved in a ghastly motor accident towards the end of her trip, said her journey was to open up West Africa to other parts of the world.

Nubi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of the Lagos state government by the Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe.

Speaking on the completion of her journey, she said, “I was trying to connect the two places I consider home. I was born in Lagos and I grew up in London, so I wanted to connect both places.

“Usually, I would fly in, but most times, I wanted to see what West Africa is like and this was an opportunity to do so. In terms of over-land travel, there was not enough representation.

“It was challenging. Having to do it all by myself was challenging. However, the cheering from my online family which grew from 10,000 to more than 200,000 motivated me. I am so grateful to everyone and I do not take it all for granted.”

Nubi said her achievements would inspire the next generation of young women that they can do daring things. According to her “They can step out of their comfort zone and change the narrative of the African continent out there.

“There were not enough people that looked like me but this journey is opening up the world to other people to visit the continent.

Pelumi began her journey on January 31, 2024, facing various obstacles along the way.

These challenges included a 24-hour hold at the Liberian border and being denied entry to Sierra Leone last week. As a result, she had postponed her original return date from March 23, 2024, to April 7, 2024