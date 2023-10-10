Israel Replies Iran Leader: ‘You And Your Hamas Friends Will Regret Your Barbaric Actions Very Soon’

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to the comments made by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday in support of Hamas militants.

The Iranian leader praised Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat following the attack on Southern Israel by Hamas via the Palestinian exclave, Gaza.

The Israeli Government believes Iran influenced the Hamas attack on Israel but Khamenei, Tuesday, said that Tehran, the capital of Iran was not involved in the militant Hamas group’s weekend attack on Israel.

More so, Iran’s supreme leader tweeted Tuesday that a larger conflict awaits Israel in view of its military attack on Hamas and Gaza.

“Heads of the Zionist regime and their backers should know that the massacre and mass murder of the people of #Gaza will cause a larger calamity to come upon them,” Khamenei tweeted via his X page.

Reacting to his tweet, Israel’s government tweeted that Iran would regret its alleged support of Hamas.

“It’s easy to be brave when you’re hiding behind a keyboard.

“You and your Hamas friends will regret your barbaric actions very soon,” the Israel diplomatic channel replied the Iranian leader.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has urged Israel and Palestine to show immediate restraint or else “we are heading for a humanitarian disaster.”

“We urge the parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and take every possible step to protect civilians,” ICRC said in a statement.