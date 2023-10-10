‘Daughters Of Jezebel’ – Charles Inojie Reveals How Female Nollywood Actresses Acquire Mansions

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie, has spoken about the questionable wealth of some actresses in Nollywood.

Inojie pointed out that many female actresses are richer than their male counterparts because of the additional income they receive from influential men in society, especially politicians.

According to him, certain actresses in supporting roles have outshined numerous actors who have played lead roles.

Inojie said this during a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast hosted by popular media personality, Nedu Wazobia (born Chinedu Ani Emmanuel) and others.

“I spoke about the influx of daughters of Jezebel that came into the industry, still coming into the industry. When you see some of them you will know that they can’t even pass an audition. They will struggle with minor roles here and there. And the next thing you will hear is that she just acquired a multi-million mansion and a 2025 Range Rover.

“You will hear she just got a N40 million mansion for her mum. And she got a N150 million mansion for herself. Then as a male actor, you began to ask yourself, ‘What’s happening? Are they paying them extra after settling us?’ But you know that for the female folk, their streams of income are many.

“For instance, whenever some of my politician friends call me, I know they are watching African Magic. They will be like, ‘Charles, I’m watching one movie right now. There’s this particular girl. Can I have…’ That’s the multiple streams of income for them [actresses].

“Even the actresses know that regardless of whatever the filmmaker is paying them, a huge amount is going to come later from people who patronise them after watching the movie. So, by the time a Senator calls here and a House of Representatives member calls there, and one big business executive calls and they put it together… Before you know, one of them would buy a multi-million naira duplex in Lekki.”

The comic actor and director, however, encouraged his male counterparts not to feel threatened by the wealth exhibited by certain actresses who make money from influential men.

Speaking further, Inojie raised concerns about the emergence of a trend in the Nigerian film industry, where a group of actresses he described as an ‘army of Jezebel daughters’ are engaging in questionable practices related to sexual favours for roles.

He said, “There are some actresses who can do anything just to be in front of the camera. And when you meet a character who is not properly formed as the director or producer, he will fall. So, there are actresses like that. The issue of sex-for-role is not just one-way. It is a two-way thing.

“There is also an army of Jezebel daughters looking for directors and producers to fall… So, the level of desperation among some of these girls is also an issue.

“That’s why they are quick to fall into the traps set by a lot of producers and directors with characters that are not properly formed; people who came from very shaky backgrounds.”