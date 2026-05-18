ITF Shifts Focus To Competency-Based Certification For Artisans

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The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has begun a major shift in Nigeria’s skills development framework, moving away from traditional certificates of attendance to competency-based, internationally recognised certification for artisans across the country.

The initiative, anchored under the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) Programme, is aimed at improving the quality, global competitiveness, and employability of Nigerian artisans, while addressing long-standing concerns about poor workmanship and lack of standardisation in the sector.

Speaking during the pilot phase of the international certification examination in Abuja, Director of Special Duties at ITF, Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, said the move fulfils a key promise made by the agency to upgrade artisan training to global standards.

According to him, the certification process is being conducted in partnership with a globally recognised body from Turkey, which is overseeing the examination to ensure credibility and international acceptance.

“This is about delivering on our promise to Nigerians. We are moving beyond just training people and issuing certificates of attendance.

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“What we are doing now is ensuring that artisans are certified based on competence, with qualifications that can be recognised anywhere in the world,” he said.

Alakija explained that the ongoing exercise in the Federal Capital Territory is a pilot involving 296 trainees across various trade areas, adding that successful candidates would proceed to practical assessments before earning full certification.

He noted that the programme would subsequently be expanded nationwide, with trained local examiners and invigilators taking over the process across all 36 states.

“The essence of this examination is to give our artisans global certification. With this, a Nigerian plumber, tailor, or auto mechanic can work not just locally, but in Europe and other parts of the world,” he added.

The ITF official also disclosed that the programme is designed to create multiple pathways for beneficiaries, including self-employment, international job opportunities, and participation in a business incubation scheme.

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He revealed that the Fund is committing funds to business incubation, with successful participants receiving equipment support to establish their own enterprises based on merit and performance.

“We are not selecting people based on who they know. It is purely performance-driven. Those who prove their competence through this process will be the ones to benefit from further opportunities,” he said.

Also speaking, Director of Technical and Vocational Skills Training at ITF, Nancy Ndidi Amaka Ekon, said the SUPA programme has already trained over 200,000 artisans since its inception in 2024, with plans to scale further in 2026.

She said the initiative was designed not only to improve technical skills but also to address issues of poor finishing, weak work ethics, and lack of professionalism among artisans.

“We have artisans, but many of them lack the finishing and ethical standards required in today’s market. This is why jobs are often given to foreign workers while Nigerians remain underutilised,” she said.

Ekon added that the programme incorporates training in project management, costing, and professional ethics, alongside technical skills, to ensure a holistic upgrade of the workforce.

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She confirmed that after the pilot phase in Abuja, the certification examinations would be rolled out nationwide in collaboration with state governments, training institutions, and private vocational centres with modern facilities.

According to her, the broader goal is to build a pool of highly skilled Nigerian artisans who can compete favourably on the global stage, reduce reliance on foreign labour, and contribute meaningfully to national economic development.

The SUPA programme is part of a broader federal government directive to strengthen technical and vocational education, with a focus on job creation, industrial growth, and youth empowerment.