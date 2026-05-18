Lagos Eyes Additional 2,000MW From Private Sector

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The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it is targeting an additional 2,000 megawatts of embedded power generation through partnerships with private investors to ensure a stable electricity supply in the state.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed this during the ministerial press briefing commemorating the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

He said that residents in Lagos could begin to witness improved electricity supply from embedded power projects within the next six to 12 months.

The commissioner said that the government was already engaging various energy providers and investors.

“Don’t be surprised if in the next few days we are announcing that some batteries are deployed and generating power for Lagos,” he said.

Ogunleye said that the state government was creating an enabling environment for private sector participation in electricity generation and distribution rather than directly operating power plants.

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“We are working with various providers with the target of ensuring embedded power generation within the Lagos environment.

“We cannot continue to depend entirely on the Federal Government. We must have a stable and productive Lagos.

“Without electricity, there will be zero development, and our people’s opportunities will not be maximised,” he said.

Ogunleye also said the state was facilitating the right-of-way for a 132KV bulk power transmission line from Ajah through Eleko Junction to Alaro City to support industrial expansion along the Lekki corridor.

According to him, the strategic infrastructure also includes a parallel gas pipeline to create an integrated power and gas backbone for industries and residents.

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He said the state had also rehabilitated 37.7 kilometres of 132KV power lines along Badagry, Epe and other critical corridors to improve network reliability and regional connectivity.

The commissioner said the government remained committed to strengthening collaboration with the Federal Government, development partners and private investors to deliver scalable energy solutions.

On renewable energy installations, Ogunleye clarified that the state had not authorised compulsory permits for residents installing solar systems.

“Nobody in this administration authorised anyone to say that if you want to install solar, you must obtain a Lagos State permit.

“What we are saying is that those going about installing solar systems must be certified so they do not defraud residents, cause problems in neighbourhoods or burn down houses,” he said.

He linked a number of recent fire incidents in the state to faulty solar and electrical installations.

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“Over the last month, we have had several properties affected by fire incidents, and some were linked to solar and air-conditioning systems.

“It is important for the government not to look away from these potential dangers,” he said.

Ogunleye also said the implementation of the Lagos Independent System Operator was ongoing in collaboration with the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders.

According to him, the initiative is expected to strengthen electricity market operations and improve power delivery within the state.

“We are not sleeping on it. In the next few days, there will be further announcements showing that Lagos electricity market reforms are taking off,” he said.

(NAN)