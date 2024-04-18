‘We Were Outstanding, But Couldnt Win’- Pep Guardiola Laments Man City Champions League Loss To Real Madrid

702 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Real Madrid recorded a 4-3 win over defending champions, Manchester City on penalties to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The regulation time and extra time ended 1-1 to ensure a 4-4 aggregate scoreline in an entertaining encounter.

Advertisement

Rodrygo opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 14th minute before Manchester City took over the encounter, exerting their dominance over the visitors but they fell short of taking their chances.

The hosts recorded 33 shots while Real Madrid could only muster eight but Haaland and his teammates struggled to break down Real Madrid.

Finally, they found a breakthrough with 14 minutes to go when Kevin De Bruyne brought them back into the game with a tidy finish.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has blamed his team’s inability to take their chances for their exit.

Advertisement

Guardiola said: “We did everything more than well in all departments.

“We were outstanding in the way we played, and unfortunately, we couldn’t win. Congratulations to Madrid.

“We should have scored before. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do it; they defended so deep in transitions. We controlled them. With the momentum and long balls and second balls they are good, but we controlled that department. We created everything, but we couldn’t win.

“We were better defensively because we conceded less chances than them. We were better than them, that’s for sure.

“What we have done in many years is creating more chances than the opponent, who create few. That’s what happened today. Unfortunately, we couldn’t [win] like in previous games here despite creating a lot.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti is delighted to guide his team to another Champions League semi-final.

Ancelotti said: “I’m happy. Difficult game. We knew that we were going to suffer. We suffered.

“It was a really difficult game, but to win here, you have to behave like we did. We had a great attitude. They had more control of the game; we started well.

“After that, they started to play and we had more difficulties, but we were able to keep going and stay concentrated at the back, and at the end, we won.”

Ancelotti is the only manager to have eliminated a Pep Guardiola’s team from the Champions League in three different seasons, he is also the only coach to have won the competition four times.

Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the semi-final on Tuesday April 30, at the Allianz Arena in the first leg, while the return leg holds on May 7 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain.