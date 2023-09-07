‘It’s Beer Parlour Gossip’ – Edeoga Debunks Commending Presidential Tribunal Verdict

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The claims circulating on some social media platforms alleging that Barr Chijioke Edeoga, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State, said the outcome of Wednesday’s presidential election petition tribunal which ruled against LP’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is ‘justice well served’ is a product of ‘beer parlour gossip’.

Advertisement

Edeoga’s media office clarified this in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a fake story circulating on social media platforms wherein it was falsely reported that Hon Chijioke Edeoga, the Labour Party candidate in the last gubernatorial election in Enugu State, reacted to yesterday’s judgement of the Court of Appeal on the recent presidential election in the country.”

The statement urged the public ‘to disregard the said fictitious story as it did not emanate’ from him. Quoting the source, “As a loyal party man, Hon Edeoga is aware that the Labour Party has taken a position on the said judgement and wishes to inform the general public that he did not and would not make any comments on the said judgement outside what has been issued by the party.

“Hon Chijioke Edeoga also wishes to inform the good people of Enugu State who entrusted him with their mandate on 18th March, 2023 that he is currently focused on the task of reclaiming the mandate given to him by them and would not be distracted by the beer parlour gossip being peddled around by the very people who stole the mandate of Enugu people given to him.”

Edeoga, in the release, thanked his supporters ‘for their resilience, even in the face of intimidations’, and urged them to remain vigilant ‘until the mandate they gave him is reclaimed’.

Advertisement

Our correspondent reports that Edeoga is challenging the victory of PDP’s Peter Mba at the Enugu State Election Petition Tribunal.