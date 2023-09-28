It’s Insensitive To Organize Elaborate Ceremony When Nigerians Are Suffering, Says NUPRC Boss After Cancelling 60th Birthday Party

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has cancelled the 60th birthday thanksgiving service and reception scheduled for this Saturday September 30.

Komolafe said this in a statement signed by him and made available to THE WHISTLER.

In the statement, he said while it is common and in fact traditional, in Africa, for family and associates to celebrate their own when they achieve milestones in life, the mood of the nation at this time that people are struggling to weather the current economic storm does not permit such luxury.

Komolafe who thanked his friends, family and other well wishers for putting the event together, however said it would amount to some level of insensitivity, especially for a public servant, to engage in elaborate ceremony of any kind, even if sponsored.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to preparations by family, friends and well wishers to celebrate me this weekend on the occasion of my 60th birthday which fell on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

“It is common and in fact traditional, in our clime, for family and associates to celebrate their own when they achieve milestones in life. I deeply appreciate this gesture of my well-wishers to call together friends and associates to thank God and later sit together to wine and dine in an event planned for Saturday, September 30, 2023.

“However, given the mood of the nation at this time that people are struggling to weather the current economic storm and government is making concerted efforts to halt the slide in the country’s economy, it would amount to some level of insensitivity, especially for a public servant, to engage in elaborate ceremony of any kind, even if sponsored.

“I completely understand how this will be received by family, friends and associates, but I would plead that both the thanksgiving service and the reception planned for this Saturday be stood down.

“I have every reason to thank God for His grace upon my life and how far he has brought me; and sincerely appreciate my family, friends and associates who have shown me love and have been felicitating with me.

“I sincerely regret the inconveniences the cancellation of the two events might cause invited guests. At this time, we are all expected to make sacrifices for the sake of our nation and our people.

May the Almighty God bless everyone and help our country’s recovery and growth efforts.”