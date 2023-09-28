Why I Chose 2 Nigerians Among My Advisers – Biden

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The administration of United States President, Joe Biden, has revealed the motive behind the inauguration of Chinenye Ogwumike and Osagie Imasogie (Nigerian-Americans) alongside ten others as members of the US Advisory Council on Africa Diaspora Engagement.

In a statement published on the US Department of State Services website, the Biden administration said Wednesday that the twelve names shortlisted for the position have over the years, strengthened the US-Africa relations.

“Today, President Biden announced the inaugural members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States within the U.S. Department of State. These twelve leaders have all played important roles in strengthening United States-Africa relations and shaping United States foreign policy toward Africa. They reflect the diversity of the African diaspora from African American and African immigrant communities,” the US department stated.

In the words of the president, he will leverage the expertise of the council to boost ties with Africa.

“I will rely on their advice and counsel on how we can strengthen cultural, social, political, and economic ties between African communities and the African diaspora,” Biden said as quoted by the Department of State Services.

Reacting to the development, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) congratulated Chinenye Ogwumike and Osagie Imasogie on their nomination by President Biden.

In a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Abike said “the nomination of the two great Nigerians into the advisory council is a welcome development.”

She added that their appointment will serve as a motivation for other Nigerians and Africans in general.

The NidCOM statement reads in part, “Chinenye Ogwumike is a two-time WNBA All-Star for the Los Angeles Sparks and a full-time, multi-platform ESPN commentator and NBA analyst.

“She is one of the only full-time professional athletes to also currently hold a full-time regular national sports media broadcast position.

“Osagie Imasogie on the other hand is the Chairman of the Investment Bank and SEC/FINRA registered Broker-Dealer, Quoin Capital and Quoin Advisors.”