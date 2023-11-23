Two Dead As Terrorists Attack Niger State Community Days After Abducting 11 Persons

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Terrorists, locally called bandits, on Monday, attacked the banditry-torn Kundu district of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing two farmers working on their farmland.

Ahmed Mohammed, a community source, told THE WHISTLER that the villagers heard the sound of multiple gunshots on Monday evening around 9 p.m.

Mohammed said, “A day before yesterday (Monday) at about 9 p.m., people heard the sound of gunshots like 5 to 6 times in the eastern part of Kundu. So, people were scared.

“Initially, the information that came to me was that terrorists blocked the Zungeru-Tegina road. The person claimed that they were kidnapping….”, he told our reporter.

“We later confirmed that the sound of gunshots was not from the main road but in a soya beans farm where some terrorists shot three persons but luckily one escaped with a bullet wound on his hand. They killed two farmers instantly”, the community source lamented.

According to him, the bodies of the deceased farmers were kept on the main road linking to various farmland on the morning of Wednesday by the attackers.

He further explained that in the wee hours of Tuesday, farmers going to their farms met the two bodies of the deceased farmers.

Two Vigilantes Killed, 11 Persons Abducted Last Week

Last Thursday, gun-wielding terrorists besieged the Adidi (Yola) district under Kundu of the same local council and killed two vigilante officers in a gun battle while 11 persons were abducted during the attack.

The community source who narrated the incident to THE WHISTLER said the deceased local officers — Rabiu Boka and Mu’azu Yola in Gunna district of Rafi — were lost in the gun battle.

“On Thursday, terrorists were crossing to Adidi (Yola) village under Kundu and kidnapped about 13 people,” the source told THE WHISTLER, adding that 13 abducted victims were taken to their hideout but luckily two escaped.

“Two out of 13 people were able to escape. So the following morning, our vigilantes mopped up and trailed them down to a bush in the Kundu area”, he said. “They engaged in a ceasefire and two of our vigilantes paid the supreme price”.

He added that the villagers later contacted one of the victims but a terrorist picked up the call, adding that their local security men also killed terrorists ravaging the area. Two gallant vigilantes were lost.

The Niger State Police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun was not available for comment. Also, a WhatsApp text sent to him has not been responded to.