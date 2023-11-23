NYSC To Demand Project-Bound Master List From Foreign Schools To Prevent Fake Graduates Mobilization

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has disclosed that all schools in Benin Republic, Togo, Cameroon and Niger will henceforth be submitting a project-bound master list of their Nigerian graduates to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) every service.

A statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, stated that the DG disclosed this in Abuja during the NYSC Management with some Corps Producing Institutions in Africa, with the theme; “Tackling the Emerging Challenges in Mobilization of Foreign-Trained Graduates For Effective National Service.”

Advertisement

Ahmed stated that the exercise which will begin in 2024, was part of the measures to overcome the challenges in the mobilization of foreign-trained Nigerian graduates.

“It is expected that, from 2024 Batch ‘A’ service year, the collection of the master list of graduates would be extended to schools in Niger Republic, Cameroun, Ghana, and Uganda, which constitutes about 20% of graduates from the African continent.

“The exercise would be extended to cover countries identified with high vulnerability to faking of academic and travel documents,” he said.

The DG said the practice has been available for schools in Nigeria for a number of decades and has proved very useful.

Advertisement

He added that the graduates who do not meet the requirements for the one-year youth service scheme would not be allowed to participate.

He maintained that the youth service programme was aimed at remodelling the Nigerian youths for national unity and development through inculcation of values such as discipline, honesty, probity, accountability, hard work, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Ahmed decried that higher institutions and school owners have decided to cut corners to make financial gain which has led to the production of unqualified graduates, when they should focus on building world-class graduates in both character and learning and in consonance with the ideals of NYSC.

Also speaking, Director, Corps Mobilization, Hajiya Walida Siddique Isa in her introductory address disclosed that the scheme would continue to engage countries operating academic systems which manifest elements of deviance from the global best practices and the NYSC established mobilization protocols.