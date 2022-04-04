JAMB Blames ‘High Cost Of Diesel’ For Hike In Mock Exam Fee

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said that applicants sitting for the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) would be required to pay N1,000 instead of the usual N600.

The examination body said the candidates will pay the sum as a service charge at their assigned CBT centres.

In a weekly bulletin by the Head of Media and Public Relations at JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, it was revealed that the increase was a result of the high cost of diesel in the country.

“All candidates who had indicated their interest to sit the optional Mock-UTME are to pay N1,000 to the CBT centre where they are assigned to sit the examination as a service charge.

“However, candidates assigned to JAMB-owned centres would not be required to pay for the use of the centres. Much as the Board would like to keep the cost at a minimum, the prevailing high cost of diesel and other consumables has necessitated the increase from N600 to N1,000 to enable the CBT centres provide the needed infrastructure, as partners of the Board, to host the examination which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 9th April 2022.

“The Board has thought through this increase and resolved that instead of cancelling the mock-UTME, which introduction has improved candidates’ confidence in sitting the examination owing to the high cost of diesel, it is better to increase the service charge to make the exercise worthwhile to participating centre,” the board said.

The mock examinations would be held on Saturday, April 9 2022 and the board has emphasized that the mock examination is entirely optional.

“The optional mock examination was introduced by the Board to give candidates the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the CBT environment.

“The candidates who indicated their interest to take the examination are to pay the N1000 at their respective centres for the use of the private facilities deployed for the examination,” the board added.