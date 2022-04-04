Gridlock Making Lekki Free Trade Zone Unconducive For Businesses—Operators

The Nigeria Economic Zones Association has expressed concern on the increase movement of oil tankers in the Lekki axis after Pinnacle Oil & Gas FZE commenced its operations.

The Executive Secretary of the association, Mr Toyin Elegbede, expressed the frustration over the gridlock during the association’s meeting with the Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Prof Adesoji Adesugba on Monday.

He lamented that efforts so far made by the association to get both the Lekki Free Zone Development Company and Pinnacle Oil & Gas FZE to resolve the emerging traffic crisis has not yielded any results.

He said the development is making the Free Trade Zone not conducive for businesses.

Elegbede said, “This has led to scores of tankers parking on the road, effectively converting it into a truck park thereby affecting flow of traffic and throwing all stakeholders in the axis in a deep state of distress.

“The current shortage of fuel has exacerbated the issue as it has hampered the operations of other businesses operating from the axis.

“This situation, if not tackled early enough, will render the whole axis not conducive for businesses, and this will negatively affect the country’s drive for economic development through the Free Trade Zone scheme.

“Moreover, it poses significant security and safety threats to the residents in and around these parked tankers.”

Responding, the NEPZA MD said the agency has concluded plan to nip in the bud emerging traffic gridlock arising from the operations of Pinnacle Oil & Gas FZE, one of the Free Zone Enterprises (FZE) registered in Lekki Free Zone.

The NEPZA CEO commended the association for its intervention, adding that the association was effectively playing its role as the industry trade association for economic zones in the country.

“We shall take up the matter immediately with the aim of resolving whatever constraints the parties are confronted with,” Adesugba said.

The NEPZA Boss also affirmed that the economy could not afford another Apapa-typed traffic challenges, questioning why the zone operator, Lekki Free Zone Development Company, did not make provision for a Truck Park before the commencement of operations.

“I will summon a meeting on this matter. A Truck Park must be created within Lekki Free Zone to accommodate the number of trucks doing businesses in the Lekki Free Zone axis.

“As an immediate step, we will ensure that the Lekki Free Zone and Pinnacle Oil & Gas FZE operate in such manner that trucks are not parked on the road.

“We are aware that the lasting solution is for the Lekki Free Zone to build a Truck Park within the shortest possible time. These details will be worked out with the stakeholders,” he said.

The NEPZA boss also said that Lekki axis was economically strategic to the Nigerian economy, adding that any stakeholders that failed to take corrective action would be sanctioned appropriately.