JAMB Releases Results For Second, Third Days Of 2026 UTME

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) on Friday, 17 April and Saturday, 18 April 2026.

In a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who also signed as OrgExpert, the Board said a total of 1,264,940 results from these two days are now available for candidates to check or view.

Earlier, Benjamin had urged the candidates to prepare themselves emotionally and mentally to check their results ahead of the release.

“Good day, Dear 2026 UTME candidates. The results of those who sat for the examination on Friday, 17th and Saturday, 18th April 2026 will be released within the next three hours. Please be prepared emotionally and mentally to check your results,” Benjamin said.

To view their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number they used to register for the 2026 UTME.

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Recall that the Board had earlier released 632,752 results of candidates who sat the examination on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

This brings the total number of results released so far to 1,897,692.