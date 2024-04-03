JAMB Uncovers 1,665 Fake A’ Level Results During Direct Entry Registration

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered at least 1,665 fake A’ level results during the 2023 Direct Entry registration exercise.

The Board also said the A’ level results verification regime was occasioned by the endemic corruption associated with the system and was intended to restore the integrity of this component of the admission process.

Advertisement

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this when he received the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students(NANCES)in his office.

JAMB in its Weekly Bulletin added that Oloyede disclosed that out of the 1,665 fake results discovered, 397 were from Colleges of Education, while 453 were university diplomas and the rest for other A’ level certificates.

He pointed out that it should be of grave concern if no one respects the certificate one is holding, adding that there was need to safeguard the integrity of A’level certificates that are used to secure admission through measures that would stand the test of time.

The Registrar recalled that in the past, when a candidate applied for DE, the Board would simply ask awarding institutions to do the necessary screening and due diligence.

Advertisement

He stated that JAMB was dumbfounded by the startling revelations from the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), whereby out of the 148 Direct Entry applications to the institution, only six of the certificates forwarded for processing were genuine.

The Registrar added that it was the discovery of this monumental fraud that prompted the meeting of critical stakeholders, who met to chart ways of combating the menace.

He stated that part of the measures suggested was the constitution of an A’ level result verification task force as well as the creation of a common platform for the verification of A’ level results and certificates.

Oloyede said the platform was reliable and user-friendly as it only takes five minutes to verify any given certificate.

He also disclosed that to underscore the importance attached to the exercise, the Board has put in place a “No verification, No admission” policy.

Advertisement

He stated that the affected institutions with more than 20 unverified candidates, would have to pre-verify candidates applying with their certificates before they could complete their DE registration process.

According to the Registrar, the modification in the ongoing DE registration is that candidates could go ahead and register, while the school verifies them at the backend.

He, however, declared that the fifteen institutions, which were yet to fully comply, would have to pre-verify holders of their certificates before they complete their DE registration.

Earlier, the NANCES President, Comrade Eegunjobi Samuel, commended the good work the Registrar was doing particularly in terms of restoring sanity, integrity and credibility in the nation’s examination and admission processes.