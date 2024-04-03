Again, JAMB Extends DE Registration By Two Weeks

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 2024 Direct Entry registration exercise has been further extended by another two weeks and would now close on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Recall that the 2024 Direct Entry registration, which commenced on Wednesday February 28, 2024, was initially slated to close on Thursday, March 28, 2024, but was extended to Thursday April 11, 2024, to accommodate all candidates, who had expressed interest to register for the exercise.

Advertisement

JAMB in its Weekly Bulletin stated that against the backdrop of some compelling realities, the Board has further extended the exercise by two weeks from April 11 to April 25, 2024.

“This final extension is partly on account of the Easter public holidays, which took off some working days from the exercise and the upcoming Sallah break, which will also likely affect the slated days for registration as well as the implementation of some novel measures aimed at curbing the series of infractions discovered in the DE component of the admission value chain.

“Furthermore, the general public is invited to note the iron-clad determination of the Board to safeguard its systems from threats from whatever quarters, while ensuring that candidates with genuine credentials are given the opportunity to register for the DE exercise,” JAMB says.

JAMB however urged candidates with questionable credentials to stay away from the registration venues as the various measures put in place by the Board are guaranteed to fish out holders of forged or fake certificates for apprehension and prosecution.