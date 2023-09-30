Nigeria @ 63: Tinubu Has Taken Right Steps Towards Addressing Country’s Challenges – Lagos Speaker

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has in the last few months taken the right steps towards addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

Tinubu was sworn-in as president on May 29, 2023, succeeding Muhammadu Buhari who led the country for eight years (2015-2023).

Obasa stated that with the steps so far taken by Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria can be described as a country currently on the path towards economic recovery and advancement.

This is contained in a congratulatory message to Nigerians on Saturday, in commemoration of the country’s 63rd independence anniversary, issued by the Media Assistant to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele.

According to Obasa, Nigeria has gone through several developmental experiments since gaining independence in 1960, and amassed various challenges which became burdensome over the years.

While acknowledging the current challenges facing the country, Obasa encouraged Nigerians to be more tolerant at this time and exercise more patience with the hope of a greater destination for the country.

“We collectively understand the state of the country. We also know the sacrifice each of us is making at the moment to see that our nation works for us again.

“Delightedly, the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hit the ground running sorting out the challenges and designing action plans to resolve a whole lot of them. This is what we expect of a Nigerian leader at this time.

“Nigeria has undergone a lot of developmental experiments since 1960 when we became an independent nation. However, just as the experiments went, the country amassed various challenges which became burdensome over the years leading to the clamour for true leadership.

“In the last few months, right steps have been taken by the government, which, if we all work around, would gravitate into producing the right results we all yearn to see and experience.

“We all want to see a country that attracts investors because of the right environment, we aspire to have world-class health services, we clamour for better education for our children, better prospects and employment opportunities. These are all achievable. What we simply need is cooperation with the government of the day,” the Speaker said.

“Nigeria is on the pathway to greatness. We have to pull together our collective resilience, patriotism and strength to see us through so our country can return to its enviable state in the comity of nations.

“I congratulate every Nigerian citizen today and urge us all to see a blissful future ahead of us,” the Speaker urged.

“At the Lagos State House of Assembly, we have taken various actions, many of them futuristic, which have helped to create a sane environment devoid of the level of criminalities experienced elsewhere.

“We will never sit on these achievements, but work tirelessly to see that each resident of our dear State truly believes in Lagos and its success,” he added.