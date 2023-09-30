Tottenham Defeat 9-Man Liverpool 2:1

130 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tottenham on Saturday defeated 9-man Liverpool 2:1 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the week 7 of the ongoing Premier League season.

Goals on either side of Cody Gakpo after four minutes of added time in the first half handed Tottenham the three points.

This is Tottenham’s second victory against Liverpool in 25 games.

Liverpool were aiming to go top after league leaders Manchester City were defeated 2:1 at Wolves.

But the frenetic match saw Tottenham drawing the first blood when Heung-min Son scored after 36 minutes after Curtis Jones had been dismissed for a blatant foul.

Gakpo equalised in a shocking fashion against the 11 men before the break.

It got worse for Liverpool when Diogo Jota was dismissed for a second yellow card offence.

Liverpool looked to have secured a point after a flurry of changes but an own goal in the 6th minute of added time settled the contest in favour of Tottenham.

Tottenham moved to second on the log with 17 points levelled with Arsenal (Third) while Liverpool are seventh with 16 points.

Manchester City despite defeat at Wolves remain number one with 18 points.