Joan Laporta Returns To Camp Nou As Barca President

Former Barcelona President, Joan Laporta, is back as the club’s top executive.

Laporta, who was the president from 2003 to 2010, won Barcelona’s presidential election on Sunday.

Confirming the result Barca tweeted, “Joan Laporta, new president of FC Barcelona.”

Joan Laporta, new president of FC Barcelona

Joan Laporta secured 54.28 per cent of the votes.

The runner up Victor Font, secured 29.99 per cent, while Toni Freixa got 8.58 per cent of the total votes.

The club hopes to bring in a new era, but one of his biggest challenge would be decision on the future of Lionel Messi.

Laporta, a 58-year-old Barcelona native and lawyer would replace Josep Bartomeu,

who stepped down last year following pressure.