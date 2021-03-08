Police Anti-Cultism Group Launches Music Album To Promote Awareness

39 SHARES Share Tweet

‘POCACOV In My Community Season 2’, an initiative of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), begins its second segment of community awareness campaign again vices with the launch of anti-cultism album entitled, ‘Evil Has Taken Over The World’ and ‘We Need Peace and Love’.



The album, composed by POCACOV ambassador Innocentus, is billed for launch at Obollo-Afor roundabout, by Court premises in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on 21/3/2021.

Ebere Amarizu, national coordinator, POCACOV, said Sunday in Enugu that the event was part of POCACOV’s efforts and in line with the Public Safety and Security Framework of the Nigeria Police to eliminate anti-social activities in the country.

According to Amarizu, a chief superintendent of police, “The initiative cuts across major cities and locations like Warri, Ogoni, Auchi, Aba, Okene, Kano, Jos, Karu, Minna, Katsina, and Zamfara. ‘POCACOV in My Community’ will involve different stakeholders and galvanizing their support to spotlight dangers and effects of evils in our society, and the need to embrace peace and love for a safer community and school.”

He said the music album would be used to drive the campaign to the consciousness of the youth. In his words, “The album carefully outlines these evils giving us problems, and the need to ‘say no to them’ for a peaceful society filled with love. All of us live in the community where these evils pervade. We call for attitudinal change. That’s why POCACOV is on value reorientation and by all joining hands to ‘say no’ to them before they cause more damage.

“The first phase of ‘POCACOV in my Community’ was launched with an album entitled ‘POCACOV People Dem Dey Come To Give You Peace And Joy’ in Rivers State last year by our POCACOV ambassador Aniekan Unwana.

‘“The POCACOV in Community Season 2’ will witness the presence of broad spectrum of POCACOV ambassadors, NYSC POCACOV community development service members, volunteer clubs for safer school and community, POCACOV Campus Directorate Affairs, POCACOV Fan Clubs for safer school and community, faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, security agencies, market organization/leaders, National Union of Road Transport workers, Artisans,” he added.

He regretted that vices, such as cultism, substance and drug abuse, trafficking in persons/smuggling of migrants, sexual and gender-based violence, advance fee fraud/internet fraud(aka Yahoo Yahoo), sex for grade and marks, divorce of wife or husband by declaring falsely to marry someone overseas to procure residential papers, sorting of scripts in higher institutions, armed robbery, false declaration/falsification of documents and figures, as well as corruption/greed had taken over the fabrics of the country.

Our correspondent reports that popular actor Nkem Owo (Osuofia) is among the artistes to grace the event.

POCACOV is an initiative of the Nigeria Police, under IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, aimed at using community-oriented approaches to sensitise youths on the dangers of cultism and other vices.