Journalism Hub ‘The Investigator’ Launched In Cross River

A new chapter for journalism in Cross River State unfolded on Monday as The Investigator Journalism Development and Innovation Hub officially opened its doors in the state capital.

The hub aims to empower journalists through skills development, research facilities, and a collaborative workspace.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River State chapter, Comrade Nsa Gill, commissioned the hub on Monday.

In his speech, Comrade Gill asserted “We have been talking and I can assure you of our support.” He lauded the initiative, saying the union is committed to the growth and development of journalists and the practice, hence the need for a hub focused solely on that.

Advocating for more initiatives, he maintained that innovation and development are key for journalism to stay updated.

Similarly, the State Chapter Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr. Ben Okache, praised the team behind the hub. Committing to work with The Investigator Journalism Development and Innovation Hub, Mr. Okache urged maintaining ethics, saying “We want to see the marriage of journalism and public relations to better inform society, venturing into this sector is a good one.”

The State Civil Society Network Coordinator, Leader Ben Usang, noted the hub shows the robust collaboration between media and civil society in the state. Thumbing up the initiative, Leader Usang said “We are happy about this development and we can confidently say this is our own.” He urged state CSOs to use the facility and support its growth.

In a goodwill message, Prof. Raphael Offiong said the initiative is timely but advised “Your work should not stop here (Calabar) take it to communities.”

The State Correspondence Chapel Chair, Mrs. Eme Offiong, committed to supporting the hub and called for openness, saying only through such initiatives can journalism represent its true purpose.

The State Coordinator for Partners for Peace (P4P), Mr. Ukorebi Essien, predicted the hub will succeed. As a peace network, he said they will support it however they can.

Mr. Gabriel Adim, a Mary Slessor Foundation staff, said the world revolves around ideas and called for robust partnerships.

Mrs. Eseoghene Ibor, a Board of Trustee Member of The Investigator Journalism Development and Innovation Foundation which owns the hub, said standards would be maintained in its activities, reiterating the board’s commitment to the hub achieving its goals.

Earlier, the hub’s Director, Comrade Archibong Jeremiah, said the centre was created to take the bull by the horns.

Welcoming guests, he revealed the hub offers coworking space, skills development, research, workshops and meetings.

Jeremiah, the immediate past Managing Editor of CrossRiverWatch and a Board of Trustees member of the Association of Cross River Online Journalists (ACROJ), thanked The ICIR, MacArthur Foundation and The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) for their support.