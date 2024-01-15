Armed Forces Day: NBA Commends Tinubu’s Commitment To Security Reforms In Nigeria

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to bring reforms to the country’s security infrastructure.

Maikyau acknowledged Tinubu’s investment in securing the country via a statement in commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

“We commend the commitment of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to the reform of our security architecture and investing more in the security sector; providing training, better pay and equipping (firepower),” Maikyau said in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said no investment is too much for the protection of the territorial integrity of

Nigeria and the security of the lives and properties of Nigerians.

On the part of the association, he said it shall continue to advocate for the strengthening of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, through deliberate substantial investments, and for such to be applied honestly and judiciously.

“We are confident that with the support of Nigerians and the dedication of our gallant troops, the fight against banditry, terrorism, and insurgences in various parts of the country shall come to an end with resounding victory,” he added.

The senior lawyer explained that the NBA remained delighted to identify with members of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said as far as Nigeria was concerned, the armed forces represents “unparalleled bravery and unconditional patriotism.”

“As the Nation celebrates our fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price, and the veterans who have sacrificed so much for our commonwealth, the NBA is proud of the selfless sacrifices rendered to our great country by these gallant men, women, and officers of the Armed

Forces.

“We remain grateful to the fallen heroes who laid down their lives to guarantee the continued corporate existence of our beloved country and the relative peace we enjoy,” Maikyau added.

Maikyau urged colleagues and Nigerians to ensure that the labour of the armed forces is not in vain by remaining one indivisible and indissoluble nation, where truth, peace, and justice reign.

” It is the least we should do to uphold the values for which they paid the supreme price.

“Once again, the NBA assures the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of her professional support in our collective quest to bequeath a united, secured, peaceful, and

prosperous country to the next generations.

“We remain faithful to our primary call to providing direction to the people and advancing the cause of our dear country, Nigeria.

“God bless the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement reads in part.