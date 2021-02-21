Journalist Declares For Anambra Guber, Urges Electorate ‘Not To Be Swayed By Greedy Politicians’

61 SHARES Share Tweet

Comrade Osita Eze, a journalist, weekend, declared his interest to contest the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, with a call on the electorate ‘not to be swayed by greedy politicians’.

Eze, during the declaration held in Awka, bemoaned the trend whereby ‘greedy and evil politicians recycle themselves in various positions’ at all costs. He attributed the trend to the general political nosedive in Nigeria.

Quoting him, “I am utterly dismayed at how some of these people who have taken politics as a means of livelihood continue to recycle themselves in various positions of power. I discovered that they are the reason our society has continued to plunge deeper in corruption and underdevelopment. I am disgusted at how these politicians make it seem as if the common man does not have what it takes to take up political positions.

“This is a sign of sheer unbridled greed and should not be encouraged. Anambra State does not deserve such an insult. We have more than enough men and women with enough willpower and wisdom to steer Anambra State to greater heights.”

Eze also called for the emergence of a youth governor in the state to set the records of governance in order. He said it was against that background that he had presented himself to run for the governorship seat.

According to him, “It is high time a qualified youth in every sense of the word was given a chance at administering the affairs of Anambra State. I have a master’s degree in administration and planning, as well as a first degree in economics. I have been on ground, so I understand better than these bourgeoisie who have declared interest so far what areas of need should be given priority for the Anambra people.

“I also have the will power to stand against every form of corrupt practices regardless of whose ox is gored. I will ensure that revenue generation and distribution as well as budget planning, monitoring and evaluation and proper human capital development are given pride of place. Unlike most of these greedy politicians, as governor, I will give the local government system its autonomy while ensuring every facet of the government is properly regulated to prevent excesses.

“Above all, I am very much aware of a good number of other young vibrant Anambra citizens and inhabitants who have what it takes to advance Anambra State further and higher as the Light of the Nation.”

He therefore called on the electorate in the state ‘not to be swayed by the gimmicks of the career politicians who would stop at nothing to keep themselves in positions of power’.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Anambra State governorship election is scheduled for November 6, 2021.