Journalists Escape Death From Irate Fans After 3SC/Remo Match In Ibadan

Angry fans on Wednesday swooped on three journalists covering the mid week match between the Shooting Stars Sports Club and Remo United at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The match between the two newly promoted teams ended 1-1.

Our correspondent gathered that some of the fans who were not satisfied with result of the match pounced on the journalists doing their job at the end of the match.

One of the journalists, who was attacked with fists and clubs was said to have fled out of the stadium and was rescued by the police after firing so many gunshots to disperse the irate fans.

The three assaulted journalists were: Atinuke Esan; Tobi Adepoju and Ayo Animasaun.

But the attack on the harmless journalists by the fans of the club has attracted condemnation from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The Oyo State SWAN in a statement by its chairman, Niyi Alebiosu and scribe, Adewale Tijani, described the attack as a height of barbarism.

The SWAN said the unjustifiable assault on the journalists portended danger to sports development in the country.

They assured sports journalists that the association would pursue the case to a logical conclusion.

The statement read in part, ” We are calling on the management of the Shooting Stars Sports Club and State Football Association to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to justice.

“Oyo SWAN is appealing to sports journalists to remain calm in the face of this unhealthy and dangerous situation. The sports writers in the state are making efforts to address the situation to ensure that such would never happen again “

Recall that some hoodlums had in May attacked the Chairman of Oyo State Sports Council, Chief Gbenga Adewusi after 3SC played a 1-1 draw with MFM in one of the NPFL week 29 matches at Adamasingba.

The hoodlums, who inflicted injuries on the chairman were reported to have accused the chairman of match fixing after they lost a bet of millions of naira placed on the match.