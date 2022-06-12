June 12: Imo Govt. Reaffirms Commitment To Service, Urges Youth To Leverage Empowerment Programmes 

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has reaffirmed his commitment to serve the people of the state.

The governor stated this in his June 12 Democracy Day address to the state on Sunday.

The governor highlighted the achievements of his administration’s ‘R3’ mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery to include the ongoing projects like the dualization of the Owerri-Okigwe and Owerri-Orlu roads.

He said: “As we celebrate this democracy day, let me reaffirm my commitment to serve Imo people with all the energy at my behest for the utmost good of the state and citizens.

“I am happy that this administration has been consistent in the implementation of our prosperity agenda encapsulated in the ‘3Rs’ of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery. In the coming days, our signature projects of dualization of Owerri- Okigwe and Owerri- Orlu roads will be formally commissioned as a catalyst towards the economic development of our dear state.

“The more than 72 roads built and reconstructed across the state are also geared towards enhancing social and economic development of the people. Our intervention in the health, education, agriculture and other sectors is aimed at making life easier for our people.”

Uzodinma appealed to the youth to shun activities capable of destabilizing the state and rather leverage on the empowerment programmes the government has mapped out to better their lives.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our youth to leverage on our empowerment programme to better their lives. They should refrain from being used by disgruntled politicians to destabilize the state. We need peace to sustain the progress we are making. Because there is no viable alternative to democracy, our youth and indeed every resident of Imo state should defend this hard won democracy by maintaining the peace.

“May we all collectively recommit to protecting our democracy by engaging in only acts that will promote its sustenance and growth,” he said.