JUST IN: 2023: Kwankwaso Promises To Dialogue With Boko Haram, IPOB, Others If Elected President

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party , Rabiu Kwankwaso, has promised to dialogue with terrorists group Boko Haram, and secessionist groups including the Indigenous People of Biafra if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

He said this during the Channels Television People’s Town hall Meeting on Sunday.

He was asked to explain how he would address security challenges caused by Muslim fundamentalist groups in the north, separatist agitators in South East, agitation for resource control in South- south and other parts of the country.

On security, Kwankwaso said , “First and foremost, there must be dialogue and this is very clear in our blueprint.

“Our pledge is that we will try to carry everybody along.”

The anchor then asked him, “Are you saying you will dialogue with Boko Haram, IPOB?”

“Yes , we will carry everybody along , we will listen.

“On one hand we will dialogue with anybody,” Kwankwaso said.

He added however, that his government will take necessary action to guarantee peace against those who don’t want peace among the agitators.

Kwankwaso vowed to increase the number of security agencies to “match the exigency of the moment.”

During his opening speech, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, said the NNPP is bent on ensuring the rebirth for a new Nigeria.

“If you vote for NNPP, you can be guaranteed of a better, hopeful future,” he said.