FG Files 13-Count Treason Charge Against Alleged Coup Plotters

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The Federal Government has brought a 13-count charge before a Federal High Court in Abuja, against individuals suspected of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The defendants include a retired major general, a retired naval captain, a serving police inspector, and three others.

The charges include waging war against the state, treason, and terrorism. The offences carry severe penalties under Nigerian law.

Recall that in October 2025, the Federal Government abruptly called off a parade scheduled to mark Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

The Defence Headquarters denied any link between the cancellation and a coup plot, but reports pointed in that direction. By the end of the month, 16 military officers had reportedly been taken into custody over the alleged plot.

Two other suspects are still at large

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In January 2026, the DHQ officially acknowledged that a plot to unseat Tinubu was being planned.

The Director of Defence Information Samaila Uba said internal investigations, conducted in line with established military procedures, had identified personnel implicated in the scheme. He added that the officers would be arraigned before relevant military judicial panels.

In March, wives and relatives of the suspects held a press conference in Abuja, appealing to the president and demanding access to their loved ones who had been held without trial for months.

By April, the families moved their protest to the gates of the National Assembly, calling for a speedy hearing and an end to prolonged detention of the suspects.