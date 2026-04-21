Otti Welcomes Ex-PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate To Labour Party

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Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has accepted the former Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr Jasper Uche, into the Labour Party.

The former deputy governorship candidate recently dumped the PDP.

Speaking during a reception, Governor Otti noted that he is encouraged by the disposition of Dr Uche both in appreciating his modest efforts in the State and his commitment to his job outside politics.

The Governor also emphasized that he will not give up or be distracted until he completes his God given mission in Abia State.

“And I want to really thank you for everything. I’m also very encouraged that you had also spoken in the same light about the people you came with.

“One assurance I will give you is that, we will not give up. We will not be distracted.

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“We have a mission, and until that mission is completed, we won’t stop. And that is why even in the first two elections that went the way it went, we still remained resilient.

“One thing that is important is that we must always recognize the place of God. If God has designed something, nobody can obliterate it. And if God has said something will not happen, nobody can make it happen. And we believe that this is the time that God wanted this change.

The State Chief Executive, who reassured them that God will answer all prayers as everyone moves towards 2027, said that he is open to receiving people into the Labour Party, and directed the Commissioner for Lands, who hails from Umunneochi like Dr Jasper, to arrange for proper reception and integration of Dr Jasper Uche and his supporters into the Labour Party at Umunneochi LGA.

“We are very open to receiving people. We are all Igbo people, and we are very hospitable too. We have this motto, even when you are not part of us, we don’t see you as an enemy.

“Now that Chaka Chukwumereije is here, I will hand over the rest of the functions to him. He has to arrange with our people to receive you properly in Umunneochi,”

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Earlier in his remarks, the 2023 Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP in the State, Dr. Jasper Uche who noted that the Ihe Abia Organisation has been there in the last 5 years, said that he came with his supporters to reassure the Governor of their commitment to his 2027 reelection, motivated by his visible, verifiable and people-centered achievements across the State.

He told the Governor that they have come to complement the efforts of other stakeholders to ensure his reelection in 2027, declaring that they are here to work and ensure the Governor is delivered for a well deserved second term in Office in 2027.

“We are going to complement the efforts of my brothers that are working with you and others that are not here, to make sure that we don’t just double Umunneochi votes, We will triple Umunneochi votes in 2027,”

“I have come to work, I came to complement what they are doing. And to make sure, that because it is people that I’m going to work with, we are not going to work in silos.

“Your Excellency, we have come to make the work easier for you. So, that is why we are here,” Dr. Uche declared.

Dr. Uche noted that he had visited last week to inform the Governor of his interest in joining him.

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“Last time, I was here to formally inform you that I want to leave my former party and join you. And to work for your government in terms of helping you to come back and continue what you are doing in the State.

“Politics is not one man’s business. It’s a matter of let us go. I cannot just come and talk to you and say that Umunneochi is intact. I have to bring some key members of my supporters to come and share this news with me and get this assurance from Your Excellency.

“They are not jobless. They are not people that we picked from the streets. These are organic supporters from my Local Government, Dr. Uche disclosed.

Dr. Uche further thanked the Governor for his giant strides in the State and said that he is proud of the Governor.