Rivers Govt Meets OPM Founder Over Alleged Child Rights Breach

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The Rivers State Government has invited the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, to address public concerns over child right violation involving an autistic child who he gave out in marriage, to ensure compliance with state laws.

This was contained in a statement signed by Martha Igbiks, Head of Media Unit Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, dated 21, April, 2026.

The meeting was convened with the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Rivers State Branch, led by its Chairperson, Tamunouemi Life-George, (Esq)., in attendance, following recent reports linked to the clergyman’s children’s homes.

Speaking after the closed-door session, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Lauretta Davies Dimpka explained that the actions of the OPM General Overseer though done in good faith, breached existing laws.

“So as a faith-based organization, he’s doing some things that are actually done in good faith but not knowing that those things are not in tandem with the law”, she stated.

“For example, we’ve given him some instances of actions he has taken recently on social media,she said.

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Davies Dimpka cited the Child’s Rights Act of 2003, the Persons with Disabilities Act as well as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, as the basis for the ministry’s position.

The Permanent Secretary however commended OPM’s General Overseer for honouring the ministry’s invitation and willingness to align with government regulations, urging other faith-based and private institutions to ensure their childcare activities comply with the law.

She maintained that all individuals and organisations operating children’s homes or orphanages in the state must obtain proper registration and approvals from the ministry.

In his response, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, admitted his actions, saying he was unaware he needed to register his orphanage and get approval to house minors.

He pledged immediate compliance with the Permanent Secretary’s directives and described the engagement as “an eye-opening”

In his words; “this meeting opened my eyes because there were some things I was doing that I didn’t know were wrong.

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I am very happy that I now know the right thing, and I’m going to do the right thing,” he stated.

The Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation says the meeting forms part of its ongoing enforcement of the Rivers State Child Rights Law and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, aimed at protecting vulnerable children across the state.