Researchers Claim Fresh Evidence Of Noah’s Ark In Turkey

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A group of American researchers has claimed to have uncovered underground structures that may support the biblical account of Noah’s Ark at the Durupınar Formation in eastern Turkey.

According to the Daily Mail, the team, Noah’s Ark Scans, used ground-penetrating radar and infrared thermography to detect what they described as tunnels and a central chamber beneath the site.

Researcher Andrew Jones said the structures appear to align with the biblical description of the Ark in Genesis, which references multiple levels.

The Durupınar Formation, located near Mount Ararat, has been the subject of similar claims for decades due to its boat-like shape and size, which some say matches biblical measurements.

The site was first identified in 1948 and later studied after aerial images in 1959 drew global attention. Since then, multiple researchers have conducted surveys, including radar scans and soil testing, with some claiming to find structures resembling compartments beneath the surface.

However, earlier investigations, including surveys carried out in the 20th century, found no confirmed evidence of a man-made structure, concluding that the formation is likely a natural geological feature.

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Geologists continue to maintain that the site was formed by mudflows and erosion, and no peer-reviewed scientific study has confirmed it as the remains of Noah’s Ark.

Experts say more conclusive methods, such as core drilling and direct sampling, would be required to verify the latest claims.