JUST IN: Abba Kyari’s Co-defendants Jailed For Possession Of 21.35kg Cocaine

Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, co-defendants in the drug trafficking case against the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Abba Kyari, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

They were convicted on 3 counts (count 5,6,7) of the charges, and handed two years jail each but Justice Emeka Nwite held it would run concurrently (that is two years).

The 3 counts reads:

“COUNT 5:

That you Chibunna Patrick Umeibe, male adult and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, male adult on or about the 19th January 2022 at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority imported 21.35kilogrammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14(b) of the National Drug Law enforcement Agency ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“COUNT 6:

That you Chibunna Patrick Umeibe, male, adult; and you Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, male adult on or about the 25th January 2022 at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority imported 21.35kilogrammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to an punishable under section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“COUNT 7:

That you Chibunna Patrick Umeibe, male, adult; and you Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, male adult and one IK, now at large, on the 25th January 2022, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly possessed 21.35 kilogrammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

The two who are the sixth and seventh defendants in the matter had pleaded guilty to possession of illicit drugs before the Federal High Court sitting upon arraignment alongside Kyari on March 7.

Kyari, assistant commissioner of police, Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu had pleaded not guilty to the alleged drug trafficking charges.

Having pleaded guilty, the duo opted for a plea bargain between them and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The judge based his verdict on the recommendations of the plea bargain.

He subsequently adjourned to 18,19 and 20 June for continuation of trial of Kyari and others.