Just In: APC Postpones Official Unveiling Of Vice Presidential Candidate

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has postponed the official unveiling of its presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

Shettima was billed to be presented to party members at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday.



But a message to the waiting journalists from the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Fetus Fuanter, said the event has been moved forward.

Fuanter said a new date will be announced in due time and that the date would probably be sometime next week.

No reason has been given for the decision which comes amid controversy over the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the party.

The spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka, was not available for comment.