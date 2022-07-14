Just In: APC Postpones Official Unveiling Of Vice Presidential Candidate

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has postponed the official unveiling of its presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

Shettima was billed to be presented to party members at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday.


But a message to the waiting journalists from the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Fetus Fuanter, said the event has been moved forward.

RELATED
Nigeria

DHQ Says Six Top Boko Haram Commanders, 3,852 Others Surrendered To Nigerian Troops

Nigeria Politics

‘Why Not?’ — Atiku Responds To Question On Reconciliation With Wike

Fuanter said a new date will be announced in due time and that the date would probably be sometime next week.

No reason has been given for the decision which comes amid controversy over the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the party.

The spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka, was not available for comment.

You might also like

‘Why Not?’ — Atiku Responds To Question On Reconciliation With Wike

Ayade Elected Cross River North APC Senatorial Candidate

Survey: More Nigerians To Vote Competence Ahead Of Age, Ethnicity, Religion In 2023…

BREAKING: Oyo Deputy Governor Loses Bid To Stop Impeachment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.