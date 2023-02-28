JUST IN: Atiku, Tinubu Fail To Get 25% As Peter Obi Wins Anambra State Presidential Election

Both presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, failed to get 25% of the Saturday’s presidential election in Anambra State as Peter Obi of the Labour Party won with convincing figures.

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) also suffered defeat and got less votes than the Labour Party candidate.

APGA’s defeat would send message to the party’s governor in the state, Charles Soludo, who has been a strong critic of Obi.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Soludo called on Obi to step down from the presidential race as he could “not win.”

The governor received serious backlash and was roundly condemned for his position.

Soludo is a strong critic of Obi’s presidential ambition, boasting in a letter last year that the LP candidate did not stand a chance of winning the election.

In declaring the result, Prof. Nnenna Oti, announced that Obi scored 584,621 votes.

Atiku scored 9,036 votes while Peter Umeadi of APGA got 7,388 votes.

The Labour Party won overwhelmingly in Aguata Local Government Area, the home town of governor Charles Soludo, according to the declared result.

The Labour Party scored 37,478 in Aguata LGA while APGA got 712 out of the total 40,387 votes cast.

None of the parties garnered up to 10,000 votes in the election.