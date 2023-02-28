Obasanjo’s Intervention Not Patriotic —Ex-Chief Of Army Staff

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former president Chief of Defence Staff, General Alani Akinrinade rtd., has berated former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo who is seeking annulment of Saturday’s poll.

Advertisement

Akinrinade, who served in Nigerian Army together with Obasanjo described him as an interloping former president whose reaction portends danger to democracy.

A statement personally signed by the ex-army chief, said the recent statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the just concluded elections must be condemned in the strongest terms by democracy loving Nigerians and those who care about the unity of this country.

According o him, “Obasanjo’s statement coming at a time when the Independent National Electoral Commission was still busy with the conduct and release of the elections results is both unfortunate and a glaring and calculative attempt to game the system. Without any shred of evidence a former President is challenging the integrity of a national election and calling a seating President to truncate it midway.

“As a General who fought for the unity of this country and one that has witnessed the many twists and turns of our Democratic development, I am certain that Nigeria this time is on the right path. I find it most disturbing and objectionable that a former General and President will introduce such a diatribe into the body politic of Nigeria at such a delicate time as this.”

He added that “Being not neutral, Obasanjo’s intervention falls short of patriotism and fits perfectly into meddling in the affairs of state that is already the constitutional responsibility of INEC.

Advertisement

“Nigerians can easily recall the obasanjo years and his democratic antics and many bullish attempts at circumventing the political process.”

He tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore Obasanjo’s recent interruptions and focus on supporting the lawful institution to do its job by allowing the process to run it’s full course.

“The President Buhari I know will let the process run its full course and will not intervene in an undemocratic manner to truncate the ongoing political process.”