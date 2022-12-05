JUST IN: Atiku, Tinubu Supporters Clash At Chatham House During APC Candidate’s Presentation

During Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech at the Chatham House in London on Monday, a group of his supporters and those of Atiku Abubakar clashed at the Chatham House in London.

Videos in circulation on social media showed that some protesters had stormed the headquarters of the policy think-tank to demand Tinubu’s withdrawal from the 2023 presidential election but met counter-protesters who stormed the area to show support for Tinubu.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Atiku is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu is currently making his presentation on security, economy, and foreign policy at the Chatham House.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had earlier announced that Tinubu will be spending 13 days on foreign trips to the United States and other European countries.

More details to follow…