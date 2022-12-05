JUST IN: Atiku, Tinubu Supporters Clash At Chatham House During APC Candidate’s Presentation

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Omokri-Atiku-Tinubu-Supporters-at-Chartham-House-

During Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech at the Chatham House in London on Monday, a group of his supporters and those of Atiku Abubakar clashed at the Chatham House in London.

Advertisement

Videos in circulation on social media showed that some protesters had stormed the headquarters of the policy think-tank to demand Tinubu’s withdrawal from the 2023 presidential election but met counter-protesters who stormed the area to show support for Tinubu.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Atiku is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Atiku Should Thank Buhari For Making It Possible For Him To Relocate Back From Dubai – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria Politics

Expect ‘Masses Revolt’ Against Govs Stealing Public Funds- Nigerians Warn

Advertisement

Tinubu is currently making his presentation on security, economy, and foreign policy at the Chatham House.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had earlier announced that Tinubu will be spending 13 days on foreign trips to the United States and other European countries.

More details to follow…

Advertisement

Leave a comment