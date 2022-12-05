Ekweremadu’s Son Asks Court To Set Aside Forfeiture Order Against Father’s Property

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The first and eldest son of the former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Barrister Lloyd has told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to set aside the interim forfeiture order on the properties of his father made by Justice Inyan Ekwo on 4th November following an exparte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Lloyd who was present in court was legally represented by Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo SAN.

THE WHISTLER reported that the judge granted an interim forfeiture order against 40 properties linked to the former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu by the EFCC.

But Awomolo decried the development stating via his application on Monday (dated November 21) that EFCC commenced the action against his client in “bad faith”.

Listing the ground of his application, the senior lawyer argued that “ the facts in support of the exparte originating motion deliberately and fraudulently omitted very critical facts/evidence which negate the granting of the application.”

He contended that the EFCC filed the case with the motive of Ekweremadu and interested parties’ fair hearing.

Moreso, the former deputy senate president’s son testified in the document that he is a shareholder in Power Properties Nigeria Limited which was captured in the interim forfeiture order as published on some national dallies.

But the EFCC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir SAN told the court he would need time to respond to his process as well as other interested parties.



Subsequently, Justice Ekwo adjourned till December 15 for a hearing.