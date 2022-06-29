JUST IN: Atiku’s Candidacy Under Threat As Aggrieved PDP Members May Head To Court

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Atiku-Abubakar-wins-PDP-peresidential-primary

There are indications that the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as a presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be challenged in court by aggrieved members of the party.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, gave this hint on Wednesday.

Fayose claimed that based on provisions of the PDP constitution, the party should field a southern candidate in 2023 and not Atiku who hails from the northern region.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon,” the former governor tweeted.

Fayose added, “The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims and objectives by “adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of Party and Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice, and fairness.”

More details to follow…

