JUST -IN: Brume Breaks Commonwealth Games Long Jump Record, Wins Nigeria’s 12th Gold

Athletics
By Ifeanyi Onuba
Ese Brume Wins Nigeria's First Medal In Tokyo 2020

Team Nigeria continue to show class at the Commonwealth Games as Long Jumper Ese Brume broke another record to win Nigeria’s 12th gold medal at the ongoing event in Birmingham.

Brume put herself in a commanding position for the gold medal after her fourth attempt gave her a new Commonwealth Games record of 6.99m.

The 26-year-old broke the Games record again a few minutes later with her last attempt, after a leap of 7.00 meters to put her way ahead to clinch Nigeria’s last gold of Day 10.

Her 7.00 meters has made her to become the first woman to jump that far in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Brume has been arguably Nigeria’s most consistent athlete over the past four years.

She burst onto the scene by winning gold as an 18-year-old at the 2014 commonwealth games in Glasgow but could not defend her title four years ago in the Gold Coast in Australia.

However, since then, She has been on a consistent run, winning bronze at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019.

She followed that up by winning another bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

