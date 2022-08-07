Team Nigeria Break Africa’s Relay Record At Commonwealth Games, Win Gold

Athletics
By Martins Ayotunde

Team Nigeria has secured another gold medal in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham moving the country to number one on the African charts and sixth overall.

The quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha clocked a new African record of 42.10 seconds to place first ahead of England and Jamaica.

With the result, Team Nigeria now have a total of 33 medals consisting 11 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze medals ahead of the closing ceremony of the sporting event.

Earlier, Faith Obazuaye won Team Nigeria’s first tennis medal as she won the bronze medal in para table tennis, while Hannah Reuben also won silver in the women’s wrestling 76kg category.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that Amusan set a new record by winning the 100 meters hurdles gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old clocked 12.30 seconds to set a new games record.

