JUST IN: BUA Cement Crashes Price Of Cement From N5,000 To N3,500 Per Bag

BUA Cement Plc has finally fulfilled its promise to crash the price of cement to N3,500.

The manufacturer said this in a statement posted on its official social media page that the new price will begin on October 2, 2023.

The development is coming after the company’s Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu promised to reduce ex-factory price of his cement early next year.

The average price of cement is between N5,500 and N6000 which is sold by leading manufacturers, Dangote Cement and Larfage Africa.

BUA said, “We refer to our previous pronouncements regarding our intent to reduce cement prices upon the completion of our new lines at the end of the year, in order to spur development in the building materials and infrastructure sectors.

“As per the commitment made to reduce prices and following a periodic review of our operations for efficiency, the management of BUA Cement Plc wishes to announce and inform our esteemed customers, stakeholders, and the public that effective October 2, 2023, we have decided to bring the price reduction forward.

“As a result, BUA Cement would now be sold at an ex-factory price of 3,500 Naira per bag so that Nigerians can begin to enjoy the benefits of the price reduction before the completion of our plants.

“Upon completion of the ongoing construction of our new plants, which would increase our production volumes to 17 million metric tonnes per annum, BUA Cement PLC intends to review these prices further in line with our earlier pronouncements by the first quarter of 2024.

“All pending, undelivered orders which had been paid for at the old prices will be reviewed downwards to N3500/bag in line with the new pricing from October 2, 2023.

” Our licensed dealers are also enjoined to ensure that end-users benefit from this reduction in ex-factory prices as we will monitor field sales to ensure compliance.”